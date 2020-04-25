Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 268.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTEU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 19,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

