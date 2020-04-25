Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,092. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

