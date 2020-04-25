RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of ROLL opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

