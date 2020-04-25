REAL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $234,197.31 and approximately $6.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.02595935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.