Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,312.19 ($83.03).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,400 ($84.19) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,534 ($85.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,031.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,076.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

