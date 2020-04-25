Red Pulse Phoenix Price Hits $0.0020 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $55,190.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

