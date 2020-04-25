Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,738 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $35.43 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

