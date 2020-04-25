Regents of The University of California Buys New Shares in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. RealReal makes up 0.2% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned about 0.17% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth $207,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,852 shares of company stock worth $1,069,496 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 1,710,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.