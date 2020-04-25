Regents of The University of California Raises Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Regents of The University of California lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,666 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health comprises 1.7% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. 526,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.65. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $41,592.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,420 shares of company stock worth $17,848,441. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

