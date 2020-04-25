Remme (REM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Remme has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $102,875.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.04505537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io.

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kuna, IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

