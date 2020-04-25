Ren (REN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.98 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, IDEX, DDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $54.98 million and $2.04 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.04476298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013255 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,753,284 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, UEX, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.