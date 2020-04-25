REPO Market Capitalization Tops $6.69 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $5,546.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.02596239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00214988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

