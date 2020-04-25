Request Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinPlace, Mercatox and IDEX. Request has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $79,228.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.49 or 0.04466306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013240 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, WazirX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi Global, DDEX, Kyber Network, Koinex, KuCoin, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Bitbns, Binance, Mercatox, Coineal and CoinPlace. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

