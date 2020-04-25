Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 25th (VLVLY, VNDA, VONOY, VRNS, VVNT, VVV, VWDRY, WANSF, WBK, WD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, April 25th:

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) had its strong sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.