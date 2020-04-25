Revain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $452,774.00 (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Revain has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $452,774.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, C-CEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02581955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00215440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kuna, BitForex, OKEx, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

