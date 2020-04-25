Reviewing Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $289.59 million 11.36 $66.86 million $1.17 46.16 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 9.50 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -4.21

Crispr Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crispr Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics 23.09% 11.74% 9.62% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -285.57% -85.35% -43.24%

Risk and Volatility

Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crispr Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 1 2 12 0 2.73 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 0 2.85

Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $74.42, suggesting a potential upside of 37.79%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.93, suggesting a potential upside of 165.23%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

