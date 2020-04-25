Reviewing Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) & Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy -1.07% -0.52% -0.12% Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 14.14% 22.93% 10.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clearway Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 3.90 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -201.70 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.08 $251.18 million $4.67 0.61

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

