Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0692

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $35.16 million and approximately $421,554.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Ethfinex and C2CX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006633 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, C2CX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.