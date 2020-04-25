ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $649,267.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,755,812 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

