Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $306.41 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.70.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

