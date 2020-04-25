Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

MMM stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

