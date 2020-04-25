Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,694 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 213.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

