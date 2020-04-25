Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,464,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,669. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

