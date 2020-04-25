Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after acquiring an additional 177,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.14. 4,759,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.