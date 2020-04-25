Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,430 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.