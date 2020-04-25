Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,474 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,445,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,241,156. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.