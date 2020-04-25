Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.70. 1,915,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day moving average is $242.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.