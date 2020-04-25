Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.03 Million

Analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will post sales of $72.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $87.00 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $71.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full year sales of $220.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $295.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $194.17 million, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSE opened at $0.36 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

