Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 688 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

