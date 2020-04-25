RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

AMZN traded up $10.77 on Friday, hitting $2,410.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,890.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

