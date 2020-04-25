Rubycoin Price Reaches $0.0370 on Exchanges (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005720 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,587,102 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

