Rupee Market Capitalization Hits $97,400.16 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Rupee has a total market cap of $97,400.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000286 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,579,850 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

