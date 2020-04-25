Safe Haven Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market cap of $444,324.48 and approximately $27,864.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

