Safe (SAFE) One Day Volume Hits $94,500.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00006228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a market cap of $9.82 million and $94,500.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004145 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.