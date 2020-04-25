SafeCoin (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Hits $28.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $510,396.86 and approximately $28.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.01140060 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00241733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00168339 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002831 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

