Sai Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.49 or 0.04466306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013240 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.