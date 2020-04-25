SaluS (SLS) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00060062 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit. SaluS has a market cap of $4.63 million and $133.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038017 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00041638 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,682.89 or 1.00982788 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000481 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.