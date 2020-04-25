SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $64,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

SAP stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

