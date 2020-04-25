Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

SVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Savara alerts:

NASDAQ SVRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 177,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,383. Savara has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Savara will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth $6,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $3,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 283,569 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.