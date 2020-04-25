SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $13,072.91 and $23.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

