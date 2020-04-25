SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $22,499,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $866.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.02. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.