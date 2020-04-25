Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,495. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

