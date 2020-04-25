SelfSell 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,028.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $34,484.95 and approximately $2,028.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.