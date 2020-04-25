Semux Price Hits $0.0836 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Semux has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $113,698.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000820 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

