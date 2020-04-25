Sentient Coin Tops One Day Volume of $5,702.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $372,104.33 and $5,702.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01126524 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00168784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00238605 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002852 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

