Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $186,017.10 and approximately $1,105.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.02580392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00214882 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

