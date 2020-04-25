Sentinel Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $8,713.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000320 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

