ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,244 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $125,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $316,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.94. 1,351,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.18.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

