Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,072,248 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

