Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,495. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

